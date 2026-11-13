⚖️ Artesia Municipal Court docket for Monday, November 16, 2026 has been posted.

Hearings are scheduled at Artesia Municipal Court on 11/16/2026 at:

8:30 AM – Sentencing for Nicole Isabel Davis (Case 2026-00000995-CRI ) – Trespass

– Sentencing for (Case ) – 9:00 AM – Indigent Determination for Johnathan Garrett McNeil (Case 2026-00001002-TR ) – Offenses Relating to Officers – Interference with Officers , Stop Sign Violation , and Unlawful Use of License; Driving When Privilege to do so has been Suspended or Revoked (122G)

– Indigent Determination for (Case ) – , , and 5:00 PM – Pro Se Trial for William ASA Miller (Case 2026-00000945-TR) – Display of Current Valid Registration Plate

If you are involved in one of these cases, make sure you know your date, time, and charge so you can appear as required.