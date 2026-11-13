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⚖️ Artesia Municipal Court docket for Nov. 16, 2026
10 days ago
⚖️ Artesia Municipal Court docket for Monday, November 16, 2026 has been posted.
Hearings are scheduled at Artesia Municipal Court on 11/16/2026 at:
- 8:30 AM – Sentencing for Nicole Isabel Davis (Case 2026-00000995-CRI) – Trespass
- 9:00 AM – Indigent Determination for Johnathan Garrett McNeil (Case 2026-00001002-TR) – Offenses Relating to Officers – Interference with Officers, Stop Sign Violation, and Unlawful Use of License; Driving When Privilege to do so has been Suspended or Revoked (122G)
- 5:00 PM – Pro Se Trial for William ASA Miller (Case 2026-00000945-TR) – Display of Current Valid Registration Plate
If you are involved in one of these cases, make sure you know your date, time, and charge so you can appear as required.
More Info: Calendar • Artesia Municipal Court Docket for Mond...
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