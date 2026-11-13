Española’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both local pros and travelers. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Indian Health Service

Indian Health Service Location: Española, NM

Type: Full-time, Federal

Salary: Not listed (see IHS total compensation link in posting)

Provide comprehensive outpatient care with a focus on prevention and treatment for individuals, families, and groups. This role offers a recruitment/relocation sign-on bonus and potential access to federal student loan repayment programs (IHS, NHSC, HRSA) for qualifying disciplines.

Employer: Asset Risk Inc

Asset Risk Inc Location: Española, NM

Type: Part-time, Mobile

Pay: $30–$40 per draw

Great if you want flexible hours and to work out in the community instead of a single clinic. You’ll handle blood and fluid collection, labeling, and data entry, with competitive per-draw pay and room for career growth.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Española, NM

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Estimated Pay: $2,371 per week (based on 40 hrs/week; may vary)

(based on 40 hrs/week; may vary) Schedule: 10-hour day shifts, ~40 hours per week

Join a Northern New Mexico hospital as an OR RN Circulator for a 13-week travel contract. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, travel pay, and a dedicated recruiter to help you through the assignment.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Española don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.