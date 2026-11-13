White Sands is buzzing with high-tech defense and space work right now. If you’re an engineer who likes hands-on systems, satellites, or lab leadership, this is a strong moment to look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: White Sands, NM (White Sands Missile Range)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,500 – $130,900

Lead air and missile defense tests at White Sands Missile Range, working directly with mechanical and electro-mechanical systems and ground support equipment. Great fit if you like being on the range, running test operations, and can qualify for a Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: White Sands, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300

Senior role running real-time spacecraft/satellite flight operations and orbit analysis, often on a rotating 24/7 schedule. Best for experienced engineers with active TS/SCI with CI Poly who want to be close to mission-critical space operations.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: White Sands, NM (White Sands Missile Range)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,200 – $108,200

Entry-level satellite operations role with full training and certification, supporting a 24/7 flight ops team. Good for recent STEAM grads who can get a TS/SCI w/ Poly and want to grow into space mission engineering.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: White Sands, NM (WSMR – LC38)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $68,900 – $131,100

Lead an engineering lab that supports an active radar integration and test site, owning safety, security, property, and process improvements. Ideal if you have lab experience, can work with engineers and leadership, and hold or can obtain a DoD Secret clearance; relocation assistance is available.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.