🍽️ Holloman AFB NM Food Service Jobs – Multiple Base Openings

Holloman AFB has a steady flow of on-base food jobs right now, from fast food leads to deli and bakery work. Good fit if you like a busy kitchen, steady hours, and serving military families.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) Location: Holloman AFB, NM – Taco Bell 3072

– Taco Bell 3072 Type: Part-time , shift supervisor

, shift supervisor Pay: $22.89–$26.72 per hour

Expires: 09-Nov-2026

Lead a Taco Bell shift on base, keep things running smooth, and coach the crew while giving friendly service. Needs 6+ months restaurant/food service experience or AAFES training; schedule includes weekdays, weekends, and holidays, 8:30 AM–4:30 PM, based on store needs.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) Location: Holloman AFB, NM – Popeyes 5725

– Popeyes 5725 Type: Not listed (front-line food service)

Not listed (front-line food service) Pay: $18.23–$21.27 per hour

Expires: 09-Nov-2026

Prep and serve Popeyes food with simple cooking and cashier work while rotating between stations. Must be 18+, able to read instructions and handle basic math, and be available Mon–Fri 8:00 AM–7:00 PM, plus flexible weekends (9:00 AM–4:00 PM) and holidays.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) Location: Holloman AFB, NM – Subway 55391

– Subway 55391 Type: Part-time , shift supervisor

, shift supervisor Pay: $22.89–$26.72 per hour

Expires: 09-Nov-2026

Run a Subway shift on base, support the team, and focus on friendly, fast service. Needs 6+ months restaurant/food service experience or AAFES training; Subway and leadership experience preferred. Schedule covers Mon–Fri, weekends, and holidays, 8:30 AM–4:30 PM, based on store needs.

Employer: Military Deli & Bakery Services (MDBS)

Location: Holloman AFB, NM – Commissary deli/bakery

– Commissary deli/bakery Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)

Pay: Not listed (described as “great pay”)

Slice meats and cheeses, make sandwiches and party trays, and help keep the deli and bakery stocked and clean. Must be 18+, able to lift up to 50 lbs, stand most of the shift, and work some weekends; offers PTO after 1 year, holiday pay, 401k, flexible schedule, and growth opportunities.

If you’re on or near Holloman AFB and enjoy fast-paced food work, these roles are worth a quick look—apply soon so you can grab the schedule that fits you best.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.