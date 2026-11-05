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Holloman Afb
🍽️ Holloman AFB NM Food Service Jobs – Multiple Base Openings
7 days ago
Holloman AFB has a steady flow of on-base food jobs right now, from fast food leads to deli and bakery work. Good fit if you like a busy kitchen, steady hours, and serving military families.
Holloman Taco Bell Food Service Foreman – $22.89–$26.72/hr
- Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
- Location: Holloman AFB, NM – Taco Bell 3072
- Type: Part-time, shift supervisor
- Pay: $22.89–$26.72 per hour
- Expires: 09-Nov-2026
Lead a Taco Bell shift on base, keep things running smooth, and coach the crew while giving friendly service. Needs 6+ months restaurant/food service experience or AAFES training; schedule includes weekdays, weekends, and holidays, 8:30 AM–4:30 PM, based on store needs.
Holloman Popeyes Food Service Worker – $18.23–$21.27/hr
- Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
- Location: Holloman AFB, NM – Popeyes 5725
- Type: Not listed (front-line food service)
- Pay: $18.23–$21.27 per hour
- Expires: 09-Nov-2026
Prep and serve Popeyes food with simple cooking and cashier work while rotating between stations. Must be 18+, able to read instructions and handle basic math, and be available Mon–Fri 8:00 AM–7:00 PM, plus flexible weekends (9:00 AM–4:00 PM) and holidays.
Holloman Subway Food Service Foreman – $22.89–$26.72/hr
- Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
- Location: Holloman AFB, NM – Subway 55391
- Type: Part-time, shift supervisor
- Pay: $22.89–$26.72 per hour
- Expires: 09-Nov-2026
Run a Subway shift on base, support the team, and focus on friendly, fast service. Needs 6+ months restaurant/food service experience or AAFES training; Subway and leadership experience preferred. Schedule covers Mon–Fri, weekends, and holidays, 8:30 AM–4:30 PM, based on store needs.
Deli Bakery Associate – Part Time
- Employer: Military Deli & Bakery Services (MDBS)
- Location: Holloman AFB, NM – Commissary deli/bakery
- Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)
- Pay: Not listed (described as “great pay”)
Slice meats and cheeses, make sandwiches and party trays, and help keep the deli and bakery stocked and clean. Must be 18+, able to lift up to 50 lbs, stand most of the shift, and work some weekends; offers PTO after 1 year, holiday pay, 401k, flexible schedule, and growth opportunities.
If you’re on or near Holloman AFB and enjoy fast-paced food work, these roles are worth a quick look—apply soon so you can grab the schedule that fits you best.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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