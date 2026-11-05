📅 Youth basketball sign-ups end Friday, November 6

📢 Youth basketball sign‑ups close Friday, November 6.

The Artesia recreation department is wrapping up registration for its youth basketball league.

Who: Boys and girls in 1st–6th grade

Boys and girls in Cost: $40 registration fee, plus a $3 service fee if you sign up online

registration fee, plus a if you sign up online Where: Games/practices will be at the new Artesia Recreation Center

Games/practices will be at the Deadline: Friday, November 6

You can register online using the Basketball Sign Up Link mentioned in the notice, or contact the recreation department for help.

Questions? Call the recreation department at 575-746-9009.