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Basketball
📅 Youth basketball sign-ups end Friday, November 6
5 days ago
📢 Youth basketball sign‑ups close Friday, November 6.
The Artesia recreation department is wrapping up registration for its youth basketball league.
- Who: Boys and girls in 1st–6th grade
- Cost: $40 registration fee, plus a $3 service fee if you sign up online
- Where: Games/practices will be at the new Artesia Recreation Center
- Deadline: Friday, November 6
You can register online using the Basketball Sign Up Link mentioned in the notice, or contact the recreation department for help.
Questions? Call the recreation department at 575-746-9009.
More Info: Youth Basketball Sign Ups Ending Soon • Artesia, N...
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