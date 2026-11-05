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Basketball

📅 Youth basketball sign-ups end Friday, November 6

5 days ago
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📢 Youth basketball sign‑ups close Friday, November 6.

The Artesia recreation department is wrapping up registration for its youth basketball league.

  • Who: Boys and girls in 1st–6th grade
  • Cost: $40 registration fee, plus a $3 service fee if you sign up online
  • Where: Games/practices will be at the new Artesia Recreation Center
  • Deadline: Friday, November 6

You can register online using the Basketball Sign Up Link mentioned in the notice, or contact the recreation department for help.

Questions? Call the recreation department at 575-746-9009.

More Info: Youth Basketball Sign Ups Ending Soon • Artesia, N...

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