🚌 Several Transportation Jobs in Española, NM With $18–$21/hr Pay

Española and nearby Santa Fe have steady demand for delivery drivers right now, with multiple employers offering solid hourly pay and benefits.

Here are a few good options if you like being on the road and staying active.

Employer: Hacienda Home Centers, Inc. (HHC Supply)

Hacienda Home Centers, Inc. (HHC Supply) Location: Española, NM (day trips around NM, including Albuquerque and other store locations)

(day trips around NM, including Albuquerque and other store locations) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $24.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discounts

Non-CDL role delivering building materials from the Española store to other New Mexico locations. Good fit if you’re organized, have a clean NM driver’s license, can pass a background check, and like being part of a tight, supportive team.

Employer: Aline Logistics (FedEx Ground contractor)

Aline Logistics (FedEx Ground contractor) Location: Based at 4700 Hart Road, Santa Fe, NM 87507 ; routes include Santa Fe and Ojo Encino, with candidates welcome from Española and nearby areas

Based at ; routes include Santa Fe and Ojo Encino, with candidates welcome from Española and nearby areas Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 per hour (training week at $19.00/hr )

(training week at ) Benefits: Weekly pay, paid sick time, dental and vision for full-time, paid training, company vehicle, uniform, and equipment

Deliver FedEx Ground packages on rural and city routes using a company box truck, step van, or cargo van. Routes start at 8 AM, average 7–9 hours, and this is a good pick if you want steady weekday work, weekly pay, and don’t mind lifting and moving all day.

Employer: Lazy SJ Corporation (FedEx Ground contractor)

Lazy SJ Corporation (FedEx Ground contractor) Location: Terminal at 4700 Hart Road, Santa Fe, NM 87507 ; routes serve Santa Fe, Española, Taos, and Los Alamos

Terminal at ; routes serve Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $21.00 per hour (includes 3–5 days paid training at same rate)

(includes 3–5 days paid training at same rate) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life plans, weekly pay, PTO after 1 year, sick leave, flexible schedule, company vehicle, uniform, and equipment

Drive P1000 or Transit vehicles on mixed city and rural routes, 30–125 miles per day, delivering until all packages are done. Great if you want one of the higher hourly rates in the area and are comfortable with physical work and a flexible schedule.

If one of these looks right, don’t wait—apply while the listings are still live and follow up with the employer if you’re serious.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.