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🚌 Several Transportation Jobs in Española, NM With $18–$21/hr Pay
Española and nearby Santa Fe have steady demand for delivery drivers right now, with multiple employers offering solid hourly pay and benefits.
Here are a few good options if you like being on the road and staying active.
Delivery Driver Non-CDL – Española
- Employer: Hacienda Home Centers, Inc. (HHC Supply)
- Location: Española, NM (day trips around NM, including Albuquerque and other store locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $24.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discounts
Non-CDL role delivering building materials from the Española store to other New Mexico locations. Good fit if you’re organized, have a clean NM driver’s license, can pass a background check, and like being part of a tight, supportive team.
Delivery Driver (FedEx Ground) – Aline Logistics
- Employer: Aline Logistics (FedEx Ground contractor)
- Location: Based at 4700 Hart Road, Santa Fe, NM 87507; routes include Santa Fe and Ojo Encino, with candidates welcome from Española and nearby areas
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 per hour (training week at $19.00/hr)
- Benefits: Weekly pay, paid sick time, dental and vision for full-time, paid training, company vehicle, uniform, and equipment
Deliver FedEx Ground packages on rural and city routes using a company box truck, step van, or cargo van. Routes start at 8 AM, average 7–9 hours, and this is a good pick if you want steady weekday work, weekly pay, and don’t mind lifting and moving all day.
FedEx Ground Delivery Driver – Lazy SJ Corporation
- Employer: Lazy SJ Corporation (FedEx Ground contractor)
- Location: Terminal at 4700 Hart Road, Santa Fe, NM 87507; routes serve Santa Fe, Española, Taos, and Los Alamos
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $21.00 per hour (includes 3–5 days paid training at same rate)
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life plans, weekly pay, PTO after 1 year, sick leave, flexible schedule, company vehicle, uniform, and equipment
Drive P1000 or Transit vehicles on mixed city and rural routes, 30–125 miles per day, delivering until all packages are done. Great if you want one of the higher hourly rates in the area and are comfortable with physical work and a flexible schedule.
If one of these looks right, don’t wait—apply while the listings are still live and follow up with the employer if you’re serious.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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