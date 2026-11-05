🏥 Española NM Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Española’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to retail pharmacy and locum shifts. Here are several solid roles you can jump on now.

Employer: Presbyterian Healthcare Services

Presbyterian Healthcare Services Location: Espanola, NM (Presbyterian Española Hospital, 1010 Spruce Street)

(Presbyterian Española Hospital, 1010 Spruce Street) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient adult psychiatry role with a small, supportive team backed by a large New Mexico health system. You’ll focus on clinic-based care, consult with inpatient teams as needed, and collaborate closely with addiction and hospitalist teams, with strong day-one benefits and wellness programs.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Espanola, NM

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay Range: $16.50 – $25.00/hour

Front-line pharmacy role helping patients with prescriptions in a fast-paced retail setting. Good fit if you like customer service and want pharmacy experience, with paid training, benefits eligibility even part-time, and room to grow your skills.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Location: Espanola, NM

Type: Locum tenens / full-time schedule

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Hospital-based OB/GYN locum role with hotel pager call from 8 am–8 am, covering about 259 deliveries per year (mostly low-risk). Includes paid malpractice, travel, and housing, with potential to extend into next year and 24/7 support from a dedicated consultant.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.