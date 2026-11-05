🍽️ New Market VA Food Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

New Market’s food and hospitality spots are hiring, from fast food to healthcare dining. If you like working with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald's (local franchise)

McDonald's (local franchise) Location: New Market, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, coach crew members, and help run daily operations at a busy McDonald’s. Must be 18 or older, with some leadership or restaurant/retail experience preferred.

Employer: Life Care Center of New Market (Life Care Centers of America)

(Life Care Centers of America) Location: New Market, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the kitchen team in a healthcare setting by helping prep and serve meals and keeping things clean and sanitary. Great if you enjoy helping patients and have (or want) experience in healthcare food service.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.