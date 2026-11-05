🏭 New Market, VA Manufacturing – Multiple Skilled Shop & Maintenance Roles

New Market’s plants are busy and hiring, especially for folks who like hands-on work with machines and tools.

Below are several solid manufacturing openings in New Market, VA you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Not listed (food production facility)

Not listed (food production facility) Location: New Market, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience, skill level, and shift)

Keep high-speed food production lines running by troubleshooting mechanical and electrical issues on conveyors, motors, gearboxes, pneumatics, and more. Great fit if you have industrial/multicraft maintenance experience and like solving breakdowns quickly while keeping safety first.

Employer: WIDIA (Kennametal Inc.)

Location: New Market, VA

Type: Full-time

Shifts: 2nd (2:45pm–11:15pm) or 3rd (10:45pm–7:15am)

Salary: Not listed

Operate and set up CNC machines (mills, lathes, grinders, etc.) to make precision parts, with a focus on quality and meeting production goals. Good for someone with 1–3 years of CNC or machine operation plus basic G-code, blueprint reading, and measurement skills who wants to grow in a stable industrial shop.

Employer: WIDIA (Kennametal Inc.)

Location: New Market, VA

Type: Full-time

Shifts: 2nd or 3rd shift

Hourly Pay Range: $23 – $28/hour

Run and program multiple CNC machines, including 5-axis and above, to hit tight blueprint specs and daily production goals. This role suits experienced CNC operators who can handle complex setups, troubleshooting, and training newer operators, and want steady night-shift pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good manufacturing jobs in New Market tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.