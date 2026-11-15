These New London pups are young, sweet, and ready to join loving families. All are being cared for by Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc. and are already vetted and fixed.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Aussie mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Aussie mix Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Weight: 6 lbs

6 lbs Foster location: Weyauwega, WI

Weyauwega, WI Good with kids: Yes

Yes Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with cats: Not fostered with cats, but she’s a young puppy and trainable

Not fostered with cats, but she’s a young puppy and trainable Fixed: Yes

Yes Vaccinations: Current

Current Extras: Adoption includes Certified Vet Inspection and prior vet paperwork

Hannah is an adorable little Aussie mix who’s just starting life and learning about the world. She’s social with kids and other dogs and is at a great age for training and bonding.

Shelter: Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc.

Contact: see adoption info on their website

👉 Meet Hannah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Male

Male Weight: 13 lbs

13 lbs Foster location: Menasha, WI

Menasha, WI Good with kids: Yes

Yes Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with cats: Not fostered with cats

Not fostered with cats Fixed: Yes

Yes Vaccinations: Current

Current Extras: Adoption includes Certified Vet Inspection and prior vet paperwork

Levi is described as a very snuggly puppy. At about 4 months old, he’s still small and very much a baby, ready to learn, cuddle, and grow with his new family.

Shelter: Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc.

Contact: see adoption info on their website

👉 Meet Levi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane mix

Great Dane mix Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Weight: 45 lbs

45 lbs Foster location: Weyauwega, WI

Weyauwega, WI Good with kids: Yes

Yes Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with cats: Yes

Yes Fixed: Yes

Yes Vaccinations: Current

Current Extras: Adoption includes Certified Vet Inspection and prior vet paperwork

Wendy is a big, growing Great Dane mix puppy who traveled up from Texas with her brother. She’s already friendly with kids, dogs, and cats, making her a great fit for many types of homes.

Shelter: Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc.

Contact: see adoption info on their website

👉 Meet Wendy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed breed / medium terrier type

Mixed breed / medium terrier type Age: 8 weeks (baby)

8 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Male Weight: 10 lbs

10 lbs Foster location: New London, WI

New London, WI Good with kids: Yes

Yes Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with cats: Unknown

Unknown Vaccinations: Current

Current Extras: Adoption includes Certified Vet Inspection and prior vet paperwork

Alvin is one of a trio of chunky, fluffy brothers (Alvin, Simon, and Theodore). He’s a young, social pup who’s ready to start life with a family of his own.

Shelter: Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc.

Contact: see adoption info on their website

👉 Meet Alvin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Aussie mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Aussie mix Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Weight: 6 lbs

6 lbs Foster location: Winneconne, WI

Winneconne, WI Good with kids: Yes

Yes Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with cats: Fostered with cats and very trainable

Fostered with cats and very trainable Fixed: Yes

Yes Vaccinations: Current

Current Extras: Adoption includes Certified Vet Inspection and prior vet paperwork

Ali is a tiny Aussie mix pup who loves to be near her people and has plenty of energy. She’s already living with cats and learning good manners.

Shelter: Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc.

Contact: see adoption info on their website

👉 Meet Ali and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Large mix (Great Pyrenees / Pit Bull Terrier mix listed)

Large mix (Great Pyrenees / Pit Bull Terrier mix listed) Age: 8 weeks (baby)

8 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Male Weight: 10 lbs

10 lbs Foster location: New London, WI

New London, WI Good with kids: Yes

Yes Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with cats: Yes, may chase

Yes, may chase Fixed: Yes

Yes Vaccinations: Current

Current Extras: Adoption includes Certified Vet Inspection and prior vet paperwork

Simon is another of the “chipmunk” brothers—described as a chunky little butterball. He’s a large-breed mix, so he’ll grow, but right now he’s all puppy and ready to learn.

Shelter: Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc.

Contact: see adoption info on their website

👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near New London, WI and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these puppies. Visit Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc. through the links above to learn about adoption fees, fill out an application, or set up a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.