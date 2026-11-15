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🐶 Playful Puppies Ready for Adoption in New London, WI
These New London pups are young, sweet, and ready to join loving families. All are being cared for by Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc. and are already vetted and fixed.
Hannah
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Aussie mix
- Age: 2 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: 6 lbs
- Foster location: Weyauwega, WI
- Good with kids: Yes
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with cats: Not fostered with cats, but she’s a young puppy and trainable
- Fixed: Yes
- Vaccinations: Current
- Extras: Adoption includes Certified Vet Inspection and prior vet paperwork
Hannah is an adorable little Aussie mix who’s just starting life and learning about the world. She’s social with kids and other dogs and is at a great age for training and bonding.
Shelter: Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc.
Contact: see adoption info on their website
👉 Meet Hannah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Levi
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: 13 lbs
- Foster location: Menasha, WI
- Good with kids: Yes
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with cats: Not fostered with cats
- Fixed: Yes
- Vaccinations: Current
- Extras: Adoption includes Certified Vet Inspection and prior vet paperwork
Levi is described as a very snuggly puppy. At about 4 months old, he’s still small and very much a baby, ready to learn, cuddle, and grow with his new family.
Shelter: Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc.
Contact: see adoption info on their website
👉 Meet Levi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wendy
- Breed: Great Dane mix
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: 45 lbs
- Foster location: Weyauwega, WI
- Good with kids: Yes
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with cats: Yes
- Fixed: Yes
- Vaccinations: Current
- Extras: Adoption includes Certified Vet Inspection and prior vet paperwork
Wendy is a big, growing Great Dane mix puppy who traveled up from Texas with her brother. She’s already friendly with kids, dogs, and cats, making her a great fit for many types of homes.
Shelter: Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc.
Contact: see adoption info on their website
👉 Meet Wendy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alvin
- Breed: Mixed breed / medium terrier type
- Age: 8 weeks (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: 10 lbs
- Foster location: New London, WI
- Good with kids: Yes
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with cats: Unknown
- Vaccinations: Current
- Extras: Adoption includes Certified Vet Inspection and prior vet paperwork
Alvin is one of a trio of chunky, fluffy brothers (Alvin, Simon, and Theodore). He’s a young, social pup who’s ready to start life with a family of his own.
Shelter: Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc.
Contact: see adoption info on their website
👉 Meet Alvin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ali
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Aussie mix
- Age: 2 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: 6 lbs
- Foster location: Winneconne, WI
- Good with kids: Yes
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with cats: Fostered with cats and very trainable
- Fixed: Yes
- Vaccinations: Current
- Extras: Adoption includes Certified Vet Inspection and prior vet paperwork
Ali is a tiny Aussie mix pup who loves to be near her people and has plenty of energy. She’s already living with cats and learning good manners.
Shelter: Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc.
Contact: see adoption info on their website
👉 Meet Ali and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Simon
- Breed: Large mix (Great Pyrenees / Pit Bull Terrier mix listed)
- Age: 8 weeks (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: 10 lbs
- Foster location: New London, WI
- Good with kids: Yes
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with cats: Yes, may chase
- Fixed: Yes
- Vaccinations: Current
- Extras: Adoption includes Certified Vet Inspection and prior vet paperwork
Simon is another of the “chipmunk” brothers—described as a chunky little butterball. He’s a large-breed mix, so he’ll grow, but right now he’s all puppy and ready to learn.
Shelter: Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc.
Contact: see adoption info on their website
👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near New London, WI and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these puppies. Visit Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc. through the links above to learn about adoption fees, fill out an application, or set up a meet-and-greet.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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