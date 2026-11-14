New London’s food plants are busy and hiring across 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift. If you like steady work, cold temps, and good benefits, these Tyson roles are worth a look.

Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated

Tyson Foods Incorporated Location: New London, WI

New London, WI Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed (hourly)

Move and scale product racks, enter data in the computer, and help keep equipment and metal detectors clean. This role is physical (lifting up to 40 lbs, pushing 500-lb racks) and comes with benefits starting Day 1, plus 401(k) and paid time off.

Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated

Tyson Foods Incorporated Location: New London, WI

New London, WI Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed (hourly)

Clean, sanitize, and prep equipment using hoses, chemicals, and disinfectants so production can run safely. Expect lots of walking and bending, lifting 20+ lbs, and working in 35°F conditions, with Day 1 benefits and steady hours.

Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated

Tyson Foods Incorporated Location: New London, WI

New London, WI Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed (hourly)

Inspect, cut, and place meat on conveyors or into packaging, run slicing/dicing equipment, and check packages for leaks. Good fit if you’re okay lifting 30+ lbs, working nights in a cold, wet plant, and want benefits from Day 1.

If one of these sounds close, click through, check the details, and apply soon—manufacturing spots in town tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.