New London has some very special shepherd pups looking for loving homes. All are in foster care through a local rescue and are already getting a great start in life.

Breed: Mini Australian Shepherd mix

Mini Australian Shepherd mix Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Weight: ~6 lbs

~6 lbs Foster location: Weyauwega, WI

Weyauwega, WI Shelter: Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc.

Good with kids: Yes

Yes Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with cats: Not fostered with cats, but she’s a puppy and trainable

Not fostered with cats, but she’s a puppy and trainable Vaccinations: Current

Current Vet care: Adoption includes Certified Vet Inspection and prior vetting paperwork

Honey is a tiny pup with a big story and an even bigger chance at a happy life. She’s young, social, and ready to learn all about being part of a family.

👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Weight: ~6 lbs

~6 lbs Fixed: Yes

Yes Foster location: Weyauwega, WI

Weyauwega, WI Shelter: Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc.

Good with kids: Yes

Yes Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with cats: Not fostered with cats, but she’s a puppy and trainable

Not fostered with cats, but she’s a puppy and trainable Vaccinations: Current

Current Vet care: Adoption includes Certified Vet Inspection and prior vetting paperwork

Becca is an adorable little Aussie mix with a very cute face and lots of puppy energy. She’s ready to keep learning and growing with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Becca and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: 2 months (baby)

2 months (baby) Gender: Male

Male Weight: ~6 lbs

~6 lbs Fixed: Yes

Yes Foster location: Weyauwega, WI

Weyauwega, WI Shelter: Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc.

Good with kids: Yes

Yes Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with cats: Not fostered with cats, but he’s a puppy and trainable

Not fostered with cats, but he’s a puppy and trainable Vaccinations: Current

Current Vet care: Adoption includes Certified Vet Inspection and prior vetting paperwork

Sean is another sweet Aussie mix baby, full of potential and ready to bond with his new people. He’ll thrive with guidance, playtime, and training.

👉 Meet Sean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix (listed as German Shepherd Dog mix)

Shepherd mix (listed as German Shepherd Dog mix) Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Male

Male Weight: ~20 lbs

~20 lbs Fixed: Yes

Yes Foster location: Sussex, WI

Sussex, WI Shelter: Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc.

Good with kids: Yes

Yes Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with cats: Fostered with cats; he’s a puppy and trainable

Fostered with cats; he’s a puppy and trainable Vaccinations: Current

Current Vet care: Adoption includes Certified Vet Inspection and prior vetting paperwork

Cinch is a sweet shepherd mix on an important mission: learning how to be a great family dog. He’s already getting experience with kids, dogs, and even cats.

👉 Meet Cinch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near New London, WI and thinking about adding a puppy to your family, these shepherd mixes are a wonderful place to start. To learn more or apply, visit Our Pack Animal Rescue, Inc. through the links above or their website application page.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.