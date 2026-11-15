These New London pups are looking for loving homes where they can stay for life. Each one is being rehomed by a private owner and has their own special personality.

Breed: Mutt / Labrador Retriever mix

Mutt / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $200

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (New London, OH)

About Mabel:

Mabel is a wonderful off-leash homestead dog who listens well and loves to play fetch. She enjoys parks, car rides, and being by your side. She gets along with dogs, cats, and kids, making her a great family companion.

Spayed: Yes

Yes Vaccines: Will need updated vaccines

Will need updated vaccines Other care: On monthly flea and tick prevention; currently eating Purina Dog Chow

Her current family is rehoming her due to unexpected life events and wants her to have a home with plenty of time and attention.

👉 Meet Mabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler (AKC purebred)

Rottweiler (AKC purebred) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Weight: About 112 lbs

About Adoption fee: $300

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (New London, OH)

About Creole:

Creole is a giant goofball who thinks he’s a lap dog. He listens well and has a silly side (his family says he loves running into walls and doors). He loves pig ears and is full of personality.

He recently hurt his back right leg by jumping up too quickly in his crate at night, but with rest and care he isn’t having issues with it now. Potential adopters should be ready to continue watching his leg and be gentle with his activity.

👉 Meet Creole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Zinfandel ("Zinmy")

Zinfandel ("Zinmy") Breed: Boxer

Boxer Age: Adult (born in 2023 )

Adult (born in ) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white) Adoption fee: $300

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (New London, OH)

About Zinfandel:

Zinmy is described as a mellow boy who loves being a best friend and adventure buddy. He’s still young but has a calm nature, making him a nice match for someone who wants a steady companion for walks, hikes, or car rides.

👉 Meet Zinfandel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near New London, OH and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these pups. Visit their links, read the full details, and reach out through Adoptapet to connect with their current owners.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter or current owner directly for the most up-to-date information.