🏥 New London NH: Multiple Travel PT Jobs Paying $2K+/Week

New London’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel PTs are in demand. If you’re up for a 13‑week New Hampshire adventure, these roles pay well and start the same week.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: New London, NH

Salary: $2,106 per week (travel pay package)

(travel pay package) Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour shifts

Outpatient PT travel role with Anders Group, a Joint Commission–accredited agency. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, travel reimbursements, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: New London, NH

Salary: $2,130 per week (travel pay package)

(travel pay package) Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour day shifts

Outpatient PT role focused on evals, treatment plans, and patient education. Perks include private housing or housing allowance, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, referral bonuses, and unlimited free CE credits.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: New London, NH

Salary: $2,164 per week (travel pay package)

(travel pay package) Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour shifts

Highest weekly rate of the three, with an outpatient PT focus and a standard 13‑week, 40‑hour schedule. Great if you want strong pay plus typical travel‑therapy flexibility.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, check the full details, and apply before the start date fills up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.