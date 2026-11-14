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Basketball
📅 West Stanly at North Stanly away basketball triple-header
13 days ago
📅 West Stanly at North Stanly basketball – triple-header
West Stanly High School basketball teams will play away at North Stanly High School on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.
There are three games scheduled:
- 4:30 PM
- 6:00 PM
- 7:30 PM
The full event window runs from 4:30 PM to 9:00 PM.
Students, families, and fans can head to North Stanly High School to cheer on West Stanly’s teams throughout the evening.
More Info: Basketball AWAY vs. North Stanly High School- 4:30...
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