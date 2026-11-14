📅 West Stanly at North Stanly basketball – triple-header

West Stanly High School basketball teams will play away at North Stanly High School on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

There are three games scheduled:

4:30 PM

6:00 PM

7:30 PM

The full event window runs from 4:30 PM to 9:00 PM.

Students, families, and fans can head to North Stanly High School to cheer on West Stanly’s teams throughout the evening.