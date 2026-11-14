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📋 New London CT Admin Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings
New London has some solid admin roles right now, especially if you like campus life or helping local families. All three of these are full-time, weekday jobs.
Administrative Assistant – Walter Commons & CISLA
- Employer: Connecticut College
- Location: New London, CT
- Type: Full-time, 37.5 hrs/week, 44 weeks/year
- Salary: $22–$25/hour
- Benefits: Full benefits, relocation help available
Support global education and study-away programs on campus. Lots of variety: events, travel logistics, budgets, and student support, split between two international-focused offices.
Client Support Specialist
- Employer: Child and Family Agency of Southeastern CT Inc.
- Location: New London, CT (with travel to Pawcatuck, Groton, Westbrook as needed)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, day/evening shifts, no weekends
- Salary: $19/hour (Spanish/English bilingual gets a higher rate)
- Benefits: 3 weeks vacation, 12 sick days, 12 holidays, 5 personal days, medical, dental, 403(b) + match
Front-desk style role in a nonprofit clinic setting: scheduling, payments, charts, and greeting clients. Good fit if you like helping families and want strong time-off benefits.
Administrative Assistant – Facilities Management
- Employer: Connecticut College
- Location: New London, CT
- Type: Full-time, 37.5 hrs/week, 52 weeks/year
- Salary: $25.44–$27.44/hour
- Benefits: Full benefits
Executive-level support for the Associate VP of Facilities and Campus Planning. Mix of calendar and email management, meeting prep, projects, and supervising student workers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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