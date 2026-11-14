New London’s campuses are busy hiring right now, from the Coast Guard Academy to Connecticut College. If you like working with students and being on campus, these are worth a look.

Employer: U.S. Coast Guard Academy

U.S. Coast Guard Academy Location: New London, CT (on campus, in-person only)

(on campus, in-person only) Type: Full-time, 10-month, tenure-track

Salary: Not listed (federal pay with full DHS benefits)

Teach financial and managerial accounting plus electives in a small-class, highly selective military college. This role is ideal if you enjoy mentoring motivated undergrads, doing accounting education research, and want relocation support and a clear tenure path.

Employer: U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering

U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering Location: New London, CT (on campus, in-person only)

(on campus, in-person only) Type: Full-time, 10-month, tenure-track

Salary: Not listed (federal pay with full DHS benefits)

Teach and run labs in civil engineering (geotechnical, structural, or environmental), advise capstone projects, and lead undergrad research. Great fit if you want to shape future Coast Guard engineering leaders and value small classes, hands-on learning, and relocation support.

Employer: Connecticut College

Location: New London, CT (athletic center, on campus)

(athletic center, on campus) Type: Temporary part-time (about 10 hours/week, 14 weeks)

Salary: $25.00/hour, no benefits

Support the head coach for men’s and women’s squash with practices, game prep, and travel in a NESCAC DIII program. Good side role if you have college-level squash or coaching experience and can work evenings/weekends during the season.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.