New London’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, with solid options if you like direct patient care or clinical support work.

Here are several full-time roles worth a look right now:

Employer: Yale New Haven Health

Yale New Haven Health Location: New London, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work across different med-surg and rehab units, helping with basic patient care, vitals, lifting/transport, and patient monitoring under RN supervision. Good fit if you’re a certified nurse aide or student nurse with BLS who likes variety and a fast-paced hospital setting.

Employer: Yale New Haven Health

Yale New Haven Health Location: New London, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, $20,000 sign-on bonus advertised

Provide diagnostic MRI exams on GE/Siemens 1.5/3.0T magnets while keeping patients informed, safe, and comfortable. Ideal if you have an ARRT-approved radiology or MRI degree, ARRT MRI and BLS, and want a hospital role with advanced imaging tech and a strong sign-on bonus.

Employer: Community Health Center (Moses/Weitzman Health System)

(Moses/Weitzman Health System) Location: Community Health Center of New London, New London, CT

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm, occasional Saturdays

Salary: $23–$29/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Chairside, four-handed dentistry with a mix of clinical and admin work—assisting during procedures, taking X-rays, sterilizing instruments, managing supplies, and using the EHR. Great if you’re a graduate of a dental assisting program or have 2+ years’ experience, with dental radiology and infection control certifications, and enjoy serving a diverse patient community.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.