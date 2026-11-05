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🏥 New London CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
New London’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from campus counseling to specialty clinics and travel roles. Here are several solid options if you’re in (or open to) the New London area.
Psychologist – Student Counseling Services
- Employer: Connecticut College
- Location: New London, CT
- Type: Full-time, 42 weeks/year (benefits eligible)
- Salary: $62,000 – $72,000/year
Provide assessment, diagnosis, counseling, crisis response, and outreach for college students in a close‑knit liberal arts setting. You’ll also supervise interns, collaborate across campus, and focus on affirming, trauma‑informed, culturally responsive care.
Surgical Dental Assistant – Shoreline Periodontics
- Employer: Resolute Dental Partners / Shoreline Periodontics
- Location: New London, CT
- Type: Full-time (about 34–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $21 – $27/hour (based on experience)
Chairside assist in a state‑of‑the‑art surgical periodontal and implant practice with a fast‑paced schedule. Role includes surgical assisting, X‑rays/3D scans, infection control, and comes with health & dental insurance, 401(k), PTO, and uniform allowance.
Per Diem APRN / Physician Assistant (PA)
- Employer: SCADD, Inc. (Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence)
- Location: Southeastern Connecticut (including New London area)
- Type: Per diem
- Pay: APRN: $65 – $80/hour; PA: $60 – $75/hour
Work with a multidisciplinary addiction and behavioral health team providing medical and/or psychiatric care for people in recovery. Flexible, as‑needed shifts with a focus on evidence‑based, recovery‑oriented, trauma‑informed care across SCADD programs.
Travel CT Technologist – Nights, 48 hrs/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: New London, CT
- Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 12‑hr night shifts, 48 hrs/week)
- Pay: Up to about $3,803/week (includes taxable + stipend; may vary for local candidates)
13‑week travel assignment as a CT Technologist with guaranteed stipends for facility‑initiated call‑offs and on‑call shifts. Good fit if you want high weekly pay and steady night‑shift hours in a busy hospital setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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