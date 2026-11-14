New Lisbon’s manufacturing scene is busy, and Wabash is hiring welders across different shifts. If you’ve got welding skills (or want to learn), there are several solid full-time options here.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: New Lisbon, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift welder role working with carbon steel, stainless, and aluminum using MIG/TIG. You’ll read prints, work at heights and in tight spaces, and Wabash offers in-house Weld School if you need help passing their weld test, plus medical, dental, vision, 401k match, vacation, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: New Lisbon, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Evening/PM shift version of the TR welder role with the same core duties: MIG/TIG welding, reading engineering prints, and doing basic maintenance on your equipment. Good fit if you prefer later hours and want paid training, strong benefits, and steady production work.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: New Lisbon, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time welder on the WEP line, handling steel and aluminum subassemblies. You’ll need to pass a weld test (or train through their Weld School), be comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs, and follow strict safety rules. Comes with vacation, paid holidays, health coverage, 401k match, and tuition help.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: New Lisbon, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

PM shift welder on the WEP line, ideal if you like working nights and want consistent hours in a production setting. Same tools and expectations—MIG/TIG, reading weld symbols, working safely with PPE—and the same benefits package and paid training.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.