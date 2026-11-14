New Lisbon’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially at Wabash. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: New Lisbon, WI

New Lisbon, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Metal finishing role working on transportation tanks and bottles. You’ll grind, buff, and smooth welds using power tools, often in confined spaces, with full training, PPE, and benefits like vacation, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: New Lisbon, WI

New Lisbon, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar hands-on grinder/polisher role, focused on metal finishing and weld clean-up on tanks and components. Good fit if you’re comfortable with shop tools, can read a tape measure, and want on-the-job training plus solid benefits.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: New Lisbon, WI

New Lisbon, WI Type: Full-time (Non-salary)

Salary: Not listed

Support the production floor by checking product quality, running inspections, handling nonconforming parts, and keeping records in systems like SAP. This is a good step if you like problem-solving, data, and helping teams improve how they build.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists shift details and extra info that can help you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.