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📅 Tween Mayflower book club with crafts and snacks
📅 Tween Mayflower book club with crafts and snacks
The Perry County District Library is hosting a Tween Literary Learners Book Club on November 17 at 5:00 PM in the Meeting Room at the New Lexington location.
Kids will read the first 3 chapters (about 60 pages) of “History Smashers: The Mayflower” by Kate Messner, a fun mix of graphic novel, jokes, and history. The meeting will include a special Literary Learners BINGO card, a pilgrim hat activity, and other hands-on projects to bring the Mayflower story to life.
Physical copies of the book are available now. Email cargo@pcdl.org to reserve a copy for pickup.
Registration is required.
This program includes food or snacks. For accommodations or to share food allergies or dietary restrictions, call the library at 740-342-4194 or email youthservices@pcdl.org.
More Info: Literary Learners Book Club | Perry County Distric...
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