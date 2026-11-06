📅 Tween Mayflower book club with crafts and snacks

The Perry County District Library is hosting a Tween Literary Learners Book Club on November 17 at 5:00 PM in the Meeting Room at the New Lexington location.

Kids will read the first 3 chapters (about 60 pages) of “History Smashers: The Mayflower” by Kate Messner, a fun mix of graphic novel, jokes, and history. The meeting will include a special Literary Learners BINGO card, a pilgrim hat activity, and other hands-on projects to bring the Mayflower story to life.

Physical copies of the book are available now. Email cargo@pcdl.org to reserve a copy for pickup.

Registration is required.

This program includes food or snacks. For accommodations or to share food allergies or dietary restrictions, call the library at 740-342-4194 or email youthservices@pcdl.org.