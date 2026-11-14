New Lenox has some solid front-line retail roles right now, from local shops to big national chains. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: nutrition hub new lenox

nutrition hub new lenox Location: New Lenox, IL (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Perks: Flexible schedule, on-the-job training

You’ll run a fast-paced shake and tea shop: greet customers, take orders, make drinks, and handle the register. Mornings are a must, some 12-hour shifts are possible, and you’ll often work solo, so it’s great if you like independence and can make quick decisions.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: New Lenox, IL

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay Range: $17.00 – $26.00/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs (based on eligibility)

Lead the store when managers are away, support the crew, and keep things running smoothly. Good fit if you have strong communication skills, can work a flexible schedule (including some early mornings, overnights, and weekends), and want a role with leadership responsibility.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: New Lenox, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $15.00 – $16.80/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, Lowe’s associate discount (based on eligibility)

Help customers with home improvement projects in the Building Materials area, especially during closing shifts. You’ll answer questions, find products, sometimes help load items, and keep shelves stocked—good for someone who likes hands-on work and doesn’t mind being on their feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.