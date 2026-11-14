📅 Lincoln-Way Central Madrigal Singers at the Library

Celebrate the holidays with live music from the Lincoln-Way Central Madrigal Singers at the New Lenox Public Library.

They’ll perform a mix of traditional and modern holiday songs and more on the second floor, in the Magazine and AV area near the windows.

Seating is very limited, with some obstructed-view seats and standing room/overflow available, so it’s a good idea to arrive early if you want a seat.

Perfect if you’re looking for a festive, family-friendly outing close to home.