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New Lenox
📅 Holiday performance by Lincoln-Way Central Madrigal Singers
3 days ago
📅 Lincoln-Way Central Madrigal Singers at the Library
Celebrate the holidays with live music from the Lincoln-Way Central Madrigal Singers at the New Lenox Public Library.
They’ll perform a mix of traditional and modern holiday songs and more on the second floor, in the Magazine and AV area near the windows.
Seating is very limited, with some obstructed-view seats and standing room/overflow available, so it’s a good idea to arrive early if you want a seat.
Perfect if you’re looking for a festive, family-friendly outing close to home.
More Info: Lincoln-Way Central Madrigal Singers | New Lenox P...
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