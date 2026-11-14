New Lenox has some solid food service jobs right now, with steady hours and room to grow. If you like fast-paced work and friendly teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's Location: New Lenox, IL

New Lenox, IL Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)

Pay: $17–$20/hr + tips, daily pay, medical benefits after training

Lead shifts, keep food quality high, and motivate the crew while learning how to run the store. Good fit if you want advancement, benefits with a zero-deductible plan, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's Location: New Lenox, IL

New Lenox, IL Type: Part-time/Other

Part-time/Other Pay: $15.50–$17/hr + tips, daily pay

Make subs, run the register, and keep the shop clean in a busy, customer-focused spot. Great entry role if you’re 16+, want flexible hours between 10 am–9:30 pm, and like working with people.

Employer: The Patio Restaurants

Location: New Lenox, IL

New Lenox, IL Type: Full-time (40+ hrs/week)

Pay: $16–$17/hr, weekly pay

Evening prep cook role with steady hours and training available if you’re newer to kitchens. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) + match, PTO, employee discount, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—managers often have some wiggle room on hours and start dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.