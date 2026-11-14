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🍽️ New Lenox Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings & Tips
New Lenox has some solid food service jobs right now, with steady hours and room to grow. If you like fast-paced work and friendly teams, these are worth a look.
Shift Leader – $17–$20/hr + Tips
- Employer: Jersey Mike's
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)
- Pay: $17–$20/hr + tips, daily pay, medical benefits after training
Lead shifts, keep food quality high, and motivate the crew while learning how to run the store. Good fit if you want advancement, benefits with a zero-deductible plan, and a flexible schedule.
Crew Member – $15.50–$17/hr + Tips
- Employer: Jersey Mike's
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- Type: Part-time/Other
- Pay: $15.50–$17/hr + tips, daily pay
Make subs, run the register, and keep the shop clean in a busy, customer-focused spot. Great entry role if you’re 16+, want flexible hours between 10 am–9:30 pm, and like working with people.
Prep Cook – PM Shift – $16–$17/hr
- Employer: The Patio Restaurants
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- Type: Full-time (40+ hrs/week)
- Pay: $16–$17/hr, weekly pay
Evening prep cook role with steady hours and training available if you’re newer to kitchens. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) + match, PTO, employee discount, and a flexible schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—managers often have some wiggle room on hours and start dates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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