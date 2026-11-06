🏥 New Lenox Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings Hiring Now

New Lenox healthcare is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and senior living. If you’ve got patient-care skills, there’s likely a fit for you right here in town.

Employer: Teksky LLC

Teksky LLC Location: New Lenox, IL

Type: Full-Time (oncology services / cancer care)

Full-Time (oncology services / cancer care) Salary: Not listed

Provide specialized care to cancer patients, including chemo and other treatments, while working with a full oncology team. Great fit if you’re an Illinois RN with at least 1 year of experience, strong assessment skills, and interest in oncology; offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, and career growth.

Employer: Silver Cross Hospital

Location: New Lenox, IL

Type: Registry / Part-Time (minimum 1 weekend day shift + call, includes holiday rotation)

Registry / Part-Time (minimum 1 weekend day shift + call, includes holiday rotation) Salary: $42.00/hour (with potential for more based on experience and credentials)

Use ultrasound to capture images that help doctors diagnose and treat patients at a well-known local hospital. Must be ARDMS and/or RVT registered or registry-eligible with prior clinical ultrasound experience at Silver Cross; registry staff may join the 401(k) with match, while part-time staff can access a full benefits package.

Employer: Charter Senior Living

Location: New Lenox, IL

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Salary: Not listed

Support seniors with daily living, mobility, and companionship in a close-knit assisted living and memory care community. Ideal if you’re compassionate and dependable, with prior caregiver/CNA or senior living experience; perks include flexible scheduling, paid training, PTO and holiday pay, free medical plan options, bonuses, and clear growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or multiple shifts open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.