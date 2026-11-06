🔧 New Lenox Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Night Openings

New Lenox has a few solid cleaning and maintenance roles right now, especially for night owls and folks who like steady, hands-on work.

Employer: ABM Industries

ABM Industries Location: New Lenox, IL (school campus)

(school campus) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 3:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Clean classrooms, hallways, restrooms, and common areas at a K–12 or college campus. No experience, diploma, or degree required, and on-the-job training plus a benefits package are offered. Good fit if you’re starting out, returning to work, or have military experience.

Employer: GDI Services

GDI Services Location: New Lenox, IL (food manufacturing facility)

(food manufacturing facility) Type: Part-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Evening cleaning of a food plant: restrooms, breakrooms, dusting, trash, sweeping, mopping, and vacuuming. No experience needed, but you’ll need reliable transportation and steel-toed shoes; great if you want extra income after a day job.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.