🎓 New Lenox IL Education Jobs – Multiple Local Teaching Roles

New Lenox has some solid education‑focused roles right now, from hospital training to coaching on the road and on the pool deck. If you like teaching others and sharing your skills, these are worth a look.

Employer: Silver Cross Hospital

Silver Cross Hospital Location: New Lenox, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $38.08 – $47.60/hour

Teach and mentor nurses in the Cardiovascular ICU and Step‑Down units, helping raise the level of patient care. This role is great for an experienced cardiac critical care RN with a master’s degree who enjoys education, flexible day shifts, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and more).

Employer: Diversified Logistics Training Solutions (DLTS)

Diversified Logistics Training Solutions (DLTS) Location: New Lenox, IL & surrounding area

Type: Part-time

Salary: Up to $40.00/hour

Use your Class A CDL experience to train new drivers with one‑on‑one, in‑person instruction. Good fit if you’re maybe retired or want flexible, part‑time hours, some travel, and enjoy coaching people using ready‑made training materials.

Employer: FUEL Aquatics

Location: New Lenox, IL

Type: Part-time / Contract

Salary: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Help launch a new USA Swimming club and coach swimmers ages 6–18 in daily practices and meets. Ideal if you love the sport, can work evenings/weekends, and want to grow with a program that offers flexible schedules and room to move into lead coach roles.

If any of these speak to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.