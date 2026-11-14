New Kensington has some solid factory and industrial openings right now, especially if you like staying active and working with your hands. Most of these roles offer steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Old World Industries

Old World Industries Location: New Kensington, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive benefits package)

Keep production lines moving by loading boxes and bottles, stacking pallets, and helping with general plant work. This role is physical and fast-paced, with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and more.

Employer: Old World Industries

Old World Industries Location: New Kensington, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (same core duties as day shift)

Same hands-on production work as the day shift, but on 2nd shift if you prefer later hours. You’ll load conveyors, palletize product, help with drum handling, and keep the area clean while following safety rules.

Employer: Penn Barrel

Location: New Kensington, PA

Type: Full-time (about 47 hours/week)

Pay: From $15.00/hour + overtime + daily and monthly bonuses

Estimated earnings: Up to about $4,500/month or $54,000/year with bonuses

Family-owned shop reconditioning steel drums for over 100 years. Early 5:00 AM start, weekly pay on Fridays, and strong bonus potential for production and perfect attendance. Includes health, vision, retirement with 3% match, paid time off, and life insurance, with training provided and chances to move into higher roles.

If one of these sounds like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good industrial spots in New Kensington tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.