🐱 Friendly New Kensington Cats Ready to Join Your Family

New Kensington has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home. Here are a few wonderful kitties from Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (around 1 year)

Young (around 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Location: New Kensington, PA

John Snow is a former country stray who has fully embraced the indoor life. His nickname is “The Baker” because he’s always making biscuits. At about a year old, he’s full of energy, loves to bat toys around (especially at night), and has traded his old job as a mouse hunter for a new one as a lap cat extraordinaire.

If you’re looking for a playful young cat who also enjoys cuddle time, John Snow could be a great match.

👉 Meet John Snow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Location: New Kensington, PA

Tilly is an adult Domestic Shorthair looking for a loving home to call her own. Her adoption fee is $150, which helps the shelter care for her and other animals in need.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to an adult cat, Tilly may be the calm, steady companion you’ve been hoping for.

👉 Meet Tilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Location: New Kensington, PA

Tortellini is another lovely adult Domestic Shorthair waiting for her person. Her adoption fee is $150. With a name like Tortellini, she’s sure to bring some extra warmth and charm to your home.

If you’ve been thinking about adopting, Tortellini could be a wonderful new friend.

👉 Meet Tortellini and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near New Kensington, PA, please consider visiting Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley to meet these cats in person. You can contact the shelter directly at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley – Phone: (check their website for current number and hours) for the most up-to-date info and to ask about adoption.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.