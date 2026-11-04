🐱 Sweet Shelter Cats in New Kensington Ready for Adoption

New Kensington has some lovely cats waiting patiently for a cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, these kitties at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley would love to meet you.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley (New Kensington, PA)

Missy is an adult American Shorthair who’s looking for a calm, loving home to call her own. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting while she’s at the shelter.

👉 Meet Missy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley (New Kensington, PA)

Swan is a young Domestic Longhair with a soft, fluffy coat and lots of life ahead of her. She’s still growing into her personality and would love a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Swan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley (New Kensington, PA)

Cinderella is an adult Domestic Shorthair who’s ready for her own “happily ever after.” Her adoption fee helps support her medical care and the work of the shelter.

👉 Meet Cinderella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near New Kensington, PA, please consider visiting Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley to meet these cats in person or call the shelter to ask about them.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.