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Pushcart Players partners with the Actors Studio of New Jersey for "Holiday Tales: A Season of Miracles"
11 days ago
(DUNELLEN, NJ) -- Pushcart Players, New Jersey's award-winning professional touring theater company, is partnering with The Actors Studio of New Jersey to present two public performances of Holiday Tales: A Season of Miracles at the historic Dunellen Theatre on Saturday, December 5 and Saturday, December 12, 2026. Both performances begin at 11:00am.