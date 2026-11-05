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Lewis Center for the Arts presents "At the Wedding" by Bryna Turner
By New Jersey Stage,7 days ago
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Lewis Center for the Arts' Program in Theater and Music Theater at Princeton University presents At the Wedding by Bryna Turner, a raucous and bittersweet comedy in which Carlo finds herself at her ex-girlfriend's wedding to a guy and guides the audience through cynically hilarious exchanges with other party guests. The play features senior Pixley Marquardt and is co-directed by Marquardt and junior Ren Dzyuba. Performances take place November 13-14, November 19-21 in the Wallace Theater. Showtime is 8:00pm each night. Shows are free and open to the public.