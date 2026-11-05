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Theatre Exile presents "Gruesome Playground Injuries"
By New Jersey Stage,7 days ago
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- South Philadelphia-based theater company Theatre Exile kicks off its 30th anniversary season with the return of Rajiv Joseph's acclaimed Gruesome Playground Injuries to its stage, following Kayleen and Doug through three decades of friendship, heartbreak, physical wounds, and choices that leave lasting marks. Gruesome Playground Injuries runs now through November 15, 2026.