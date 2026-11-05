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Rock On! This Week's Sound Bites... 11/05/2026
By Danny Coleman,7 days ago
"Not too bad brother, that's right, we do, "Go Rebel," happily stated Wicked bassist Daniel Martin. "We actually soft released it when we went on tour in the UK and Ireland with Dave Ellefson of Megadeath. We went out with his band, Kings of Thrash and I'll tell you what man, it was received really well. Even though we went out there with these heavy metal bands, everybody was so excited for this upbeat, hard hitting rock that we brought out that we were doing record store signings and people were buying the vinyl in different markets in Europe, England and Japan; it's a really exciting time for us with "Go Rebel."