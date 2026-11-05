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Sharon Karmazin Named Chair of the George Street Playhouse Board of Trustees
By New Jersey Stage,4 days ago
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- On November 5, 2026, George Street Playhouse announced that five-time Tony Award-winning Broadway producer and longtime trustee Sharon Karmazin has been named Chair of its Board of Trustees. The theater also welcomes nine trustee appointments, including seven new members and two returning trustees, bringing experience in the performing arts, business, finance, law, philanthropy, and nonprofit leadership.