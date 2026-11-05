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American Repertory Ballet presents "The Nutcracker" in Princeton, Red Bank, and New Brunswick
3 days ago
American Repertory Ballet (ARB) invites you to experience The Nutcracker, a timeless story filled with magic, beauty, and the spirit of the season. For more than 60 years, this cherished production has captivated audiences of all ages, enchanting first-time visitors while remaining a treasured holiday tradition for thousands of families. With its breathtaking dancing, unforgettable music, and beloved characters, The Nutcracker continues to create memories that last a lifetime.