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The New Jersey Devils got outshot by 14 in Washington and still won by three.

Lenni Hämeenaho and Jesper Boqvist each had a goal and two assists, Evan Rodrigues scored twice, and Connor Hellebuyck made 43 saves as the Devils beat the Washington Capitals 7-4 at Capital One Arena on Saturday night to sweep the home-and-home.

Washington outshot New Jersey 47-33, including 24-9 in the third period, but Hellebuyck stopped 43 of 47 shots and improved to 7-0-0 since the Devils acquired him, extending his franchise record for consecutive wins to start a Devils career. The Devils improved to 15-6-0. Anton Silaev played 12:45 with four hits in his NHL debut, and Hämeenaho, one of three lineup additions who scored Thursday, kept producing.

New Jersey dressed 20-year-old defenseman Silaev for his NHL debut. The Devils recalled their 2024 first-round pick from Utica on Friday after putting Johnathan Kovacevic on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Brett Pesce, who missed Thursday’s game while sick, was out again, and Vladislav Kolyachonok, who scored the winner Thursday, came out of the lineup. Stefan Noesen and Hämeenaho stayed in. Hellebuyck started for the second straight game, as the Devils had said he would for both ends of the home-and-home. Charlie Lindgren started for Washington.

First Period

The first period had five goals. Pierre-Luc Dubois opened the scoring for Washington at 5:13 with his fifth of the season, set up by Jakob Chychrun and Aliaksei Protas. Hämeenaho answered at 8:15 with a slap shot from Cody Glass and Jesper Boqvist, giving him goals in back-to-back games after his first of the season Thursday.

Ryan Leonard put the Capitals back in front at 14:34 with a slap shot, his seventh, set up by Dylan Strome and Cole Hutson. Leonard also scored against the Devils on Thursday. Boqvist then drew an interference call on Matt Roy, and Connor Brown tipped in a Jesper Bratt shot on the power play at 17:08 for his fifth of the season to make it 2-2. Luke Hughes picked up the second assist. Washington took a 3-2 lead into the intermission anyway. Anthony Beauvillier scored on a backhand at 18:40, with Hutson getting his second assist of the night and Boone Jenner the other. Shots were 14-14 after one.

Second Period

The Devils killed a Jack Hughes cross-checking minor early in the second. They then wasted a four-minute power play when Leonard was called for a high-sticking double minor on Glass at 5:39. Boqvist tied it 3-3 at 10:33 with a snap shot, his sixth of the season. Hämeenaho and Luke Hughes assisted, so Hämeenaho has a goal and an assist.

The power play put New Jersey ahead. Arseny Gritsyuk drew a hooking call on Strome at 16:04, and Timo Meier scored on a wrist shot 14 seconds later at 16:18, his fourth of the season, from Gritsyuk and Luke Evangelista. The Devils then killed a Jonas Siegenthaler hooking minor and took a 4-3 lead into the third, with a 24-23 edge in shots.

Third Period

Washington got a power play 22 seconds into the third when Rodrigues was called for holding the stick, and New Jersey scored on it anyway. Nico Hischier beat Charlie Lindgren at 0:56 for a shorthanded goal, his ninth of the season, from Connor Brown and Dougie Hamilton, to make it 5-3. The Capitals answered on the same power play 26 seconds later. Ilya Protas scored at 1:22 from Cole Hutson and Ryan Leonard to cut it to 5-4, and Hutson had his third assist of the night.

Rodrigues made up for his penalty at 3:18 with a snap shot from Hämeenaho and Boqvist, putting New Jersey back up by two at 6-4. Washington then threw everything at Hellebuyck, outshooting the Devils 24-9 in the period, but he held them off, and the Devils killed a Declan Chisholm interference minor at 8:02. With Lindgren pulled for an extra attacker, Rodrigues scored into the empty net at 16:45, his second of the night and sixth of the season, from Brown and Luke Hughes to close it out.

Star of the Night

Hellebuyck. Hämeenaho and Boqvist each had three points, Rodrigues scored twice, and Luke Hughes had three assists, but the Devils don’t win this one without their goaltender. Hellebuyck made 43 saves, 23 of them in the third period while Washington pushed to tie it, and he is now 7-0-0 with New Jersey.

By the Numbers

Shots: Capitals 47, Devils 33 (Devils 14-10-9, Capitals 14-9-24 by period)

Power play: Devils 2-for-4, Capitals 1-for-4

Faceoffs won: Capitals 39, Devils 25

Hits: Devils 21, Capitals 20

Blocked shots: Devils 12, Capitals 11

Giveaways: Devils 22, Capitals 16

Penalty minutes: Devils 8, Capitals 8

Goaltending: Connor Hellebuyck 43 saves on 47 shots (NJD); Charlie Lindgren 26 saves on 32 shots (WSH)

Ice time leaders (NJD): Nico Hischier 20:45 (forwards), Luke Hughes 25:01 (defense)

Up Next

The Devils return home to host the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Prudential Center.