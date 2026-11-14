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The New Jersey Devils’ power play needs a spark. Through 20 games, their man advantage has converted at an 18.8% rate — 24th in the NHL.

That number is actually somewhat flattering. Five of the Devils’ 12 power play goals (~42%) came in just two games, against Vancouver and Edmonton. In the other 18 games, they’ve converted at just a 12.7% rate.

While a host of changes can be debated at length, after digging through a few seasons of data, a fix seems pretty simple. Dougie Hamilton should quarterback the first PP unit.

Dougie Hamilton vs. Luke Hughes: The Numbers Tell the Story

This isn’t an indictment of what Luke Hughes, the current PP QB, brings to the table. He remains an exceptionally talented offensive defenseman and a valuable piece of the team’s future.

But simply, Hamilton offers something the current first unit could use more of: a legitimate shooting threat from the point.

Their current PP1 — Luke with Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Connor Brown — features an embarrassment of riches in terms of pure skill. But to the eye test, it seems like way too much passing and perimeter play.

When Hamilton is there, opposing penalty killers have to alter the way they defend out of respect for Hamilton’s shot. In turn, that opens up space for the other members of the unit. Luke’s shot doesn’t garner that same level of respect — at least at this point in his career.

Using Natural Stat Trick data from the 2023-24 season (Luke’s first full season) through the current campaign, Hamilton is averaging 13.5 shots on goal per 60 minutes, compared to 8.6 for Luke. That’s a rate nearly 58% higher.

The advanced metrics back up just how much more impactful Hamilton has been on an individual basis.

Individual 5v4 power play production (per 60 minutes — 2023-24 through 2026-27)

Metric Luke Hughes Dougie Hamilton Individual shots on goal 8.58 13.52 Individual expected goals 0.64 1.19 Individual scoring chances 9.20 13.21 Individual shot attempts 25.34 28.77

Source: Natural Stat Trick. Rates calculated using combined totals and power-play ice time across all four seasons.

On top of the shots on goal disparity, Hamilton generated approximately 44% more individual scoring chances and roughly 86% more individual expected goals.

Expected goals estimate how likely a shot is to become a goal based on the quality of the opportunity. The difference between the two highlights how Hamilton’s shooting opportunities generate considerably more goal-scoring potential. That matches the eye test.

There is also a considerable difference in how often their attempts reach the net. Take a look at this shooting data from Moneypuck:

Power play shot attempts (2023-24 through 2026-27)

Metric Luke Hughes Dougie Hamilton Total attempts 248 187 Attempts blocked 136 65 Blocked attempt percentage 54.8% 34.8% Shots on goal 84 88 Attempts that missed net 28 34 Shots on goal per 60 8.73 13.61 Blocked attempts per 60 14.14 10.05

Source: Moneypuck. Four-season totals.

Nearly 55% of Hughes’ attempts are being stopped before they can reach the goaltender. For Hamilton, that figure is about 35%. That gives Hamilton four more shots on goal despite taking 61 fewer (!!) total attempts.

Obviously, a shot through traffic can create rebounds, force a goaltender to make a save and give teammates an opportunity to capitalize on a second chance. And sometimes it can even go in on its own. Hamilton is doing that way more frequently.

The shooting ability is not just theoretical, either.

According to NHL EDGE, Hamilton’s hardest shot reaches 94.82 mph, placing him in the 88th percentile among NHL players. Hughes’ hardest shot, while nothing to scoff at, is 92.97 mph, in the 80th percentile. Hamilton also owns the advantage in average shot speed, at 70.88 mph compared to 68.19 mph.

Put it all together: Hamilton shoots more often, generates better quality chances, gets a higher percentage of his attempts through to the net and possesses the harder shot. That is a combination the Devils should want on their first PP unit. Again, it’s nothing against Luke, who can still continue to improve on PP2.

What About How the PP (As a Whole) Is Impacted!?

We could talk about individual data all we want but it’s a team sport.

In theory, while Hamilton’s shot is much better, the PP could still perform better with Luke due to his ability to dish the puck, scan the ice, etc. Here’s how the PP has performed (as a whole) with these two on the ice:

Team 5v4 power play production with each player as QB (per 60 minutes — 2023-24 through 2026-27)

Metric Luke Hughes Dougie Hamilton Goals For 8.22 9.63 Scoring Chances For 69.45 76.26 High-Danger Chances For 29.14 35.00

Source: Natural Stat Trick. Rates calculated using combined totals and power-play ice time across all four seasons.

Hamilton’s presence has coincided with approximately 17% more goals and 20% more high-danger chances per 60 minutes. This backs up the claim that the PP has been better overall with Hamilton.

A reasonable rebuttal to that is a good chunk of those historical numbers have come with Hamilton on PP1. That can skew the numbers a bit in his favor.

Fine…but here are the numbers from just this season, where Hamilton has been almost exclusively on PP2.

Team 5v4 power play production with each player as QB (per 60 minutes –2026-27)

Metric Luke Hughes Dougie Hamilton Power-play TOI 66.92 34.03 Goals For 6.28 7.05 Scoring Chances For 70.83 86.39 High-Danger Chances For 32.28 42.31

Source: Natural Stat Trick. 2026-27 through 20 games. Rates calculated using each player’s power-play ice time.

Despite Hamilton regularly being placed with a less-talented unit, the results — both in goals and advanced stats — are much better and align with what we’ve seen historically.

When those individual shooting numbers and the overall team production point in the same direction, it’s difficult to ignore.

Don’t Forget About 2024-25…

During the 2024-25 season, when the Devils finished third in the NHL with a 28.2% PP success rate, Hamilton logged 177:13 of PP time on the first unit, compared to Luke’s 114:10.

Hamilton was clearly the defenseman the Devils leaned on to quarterback their top unit during one of the most successful PP seasons in franchise history.

Because of that team’s early playoff exit, it appears to be forgotten. Now, with nearly a quarter of the season gone and minimal results, it makes sense to revisit that approach.

If the results don’t improve, then it’s time to explore other changes. But given the numbers, this feels like the most logical place to start.