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The New Jersey Devils visit the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena, looking to sweep the home-and-home. New Jersey beat Washington 5-2 at Prudential Center on Thursday, Nov. 12, with all three fill-ins scoring. Lenni Hämeenaho, Vladislav Kolyachonok and Stefan Noesen found the net, Kolyachonok’s goal held up as the game-winner, and Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves on 28 shots.

Hellebuyck is confirmed to start again. The Devils said Thursday morning that he would start both games against Washington. On Friday, Nov. 13, the club placed Johnathan Kovacevic on injured reserve with an ankle injury, retroactive to Nov. 10, and recalled 20-year-old defenseman Anton Silaev from the Utica Comets for the first time. Brett Pesce missed Thursday’s game with an illness, and his status for Saturday has not been announced.

The Devils (14-6-0, 28 points) are second in the Metropolitan Division, four points behind the Carolina Hurricanes, and are 8-2-0 in their last 10. The Capitals (10-7-0, 20 points) are fourth in the division, 7-4-0 at home and 2-3-0 in their last five.

Game Info

New Jersey Devils (14-6-0) at Washington Capitals (10-7-0)

Saturday, Nov. 14 · 7:00 p.m. ET

Capital One Arena · Washington, D.C.

TV: MSG · MNMT

Stream: DAZN

Radio: Devils Hockey Network

Referees: Chris Rooney, Cody Beach · Linespersons: Shawn Oliver, Shandor Alphonso

Devils Projected Lines

Forwards

Arseny Gritsyuk – Jack Hughes – Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier – Nico Hischier – Luke Evangelista

Stefan Noesen – Evan Rodrigues – Connor Brown

Jesper Boqvist – Cody Glass – Lenni Hämeenaho

Defense

Jonas Siegenthaler – Luke Hughes

Declan Chisholm – Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon – Anton Silaev (NHL Debut)

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (confirmed starter)

Jake Allen

Power Play

PP1: Jesper Bratt – Nico Hischier – Connor Brown – Jack Hughes – Luke Hughes

PP2: Timo Meier – Evan Rodrigues – Luke Evangelista – Arseny Gritsyuk – Dougie Hamilton

Extras

Amadeus Lombardi, Brett Pesce (illness), Vladislav Kolyachonok(illness)

These lines are projected from Thursday’s 5-2 win, the same 12 forwards and six defensemen. The blue line is the uncertain part. If Pesce is cleared, he is the likeliest change; he was paired with Luke Hughes before he got sick, and one of the left-shot defensemen who filled in Thursday would come out. Dougie Hamilton was the only right-shot defenseman in Thursday’s lineup. Silaev, who shoots left, is with the team in Washington, but the Devils have not said whether he will make his NHL debut. Amadeus Lombardi sat out Thursday; head coach Sheldon Keefe said a night out was a chance for him to reset. Keefe also said Thursday morning that changes to the power play are “right around the corner” without better results. The Devils went 1-for-3 Thursday.

Capitals Projected Lines

Forwards

Aliaksei Protas – Pierre-Luc Dubois – Alex Tuch

Jordan Kyrou – Dylan Strome – Ryan Leonard

Boone Jenner – Justin Sourdif – Tom Wilson

Alex Ovechkin – Ilya Protas – Anthony Beauvillier

Defense

Jakob Chychrun – Matt Roy

Martin Fehérváry – Timothy Liljegren

Cole Hutson – Jack St. Ivany

Goalies

Charlie Lindgren (Confirmed)

Logan Thompson

Power Play

PP1: Tom Wilson – Dylan Strome – Jordan Kyrou – Alex Ovechkin – Jakob Chychrun

PP2: Ilya Protas – Pierre-Luc Dubois – Alex Tuch – Ryan Leonard – Cole Hutson

Washington’s lines are from Thursday’s game in Newark. Spencer Carbery’s forward lines looked different from Tuesday’s in Ottawa, with Alex Tuch beside Pierre-Luc Dubois, Ryan Leonard with Dylan Strome and Jordan Kyrou, and Alex Ovechkin on the fourth line. Logan Thompson has started five straight games, and Charlie Lindgren has not started since Oct. 29 at Nashville. Washington had not named Saturday’s starter.

Injuries

Devils: Johnathan Kovacevic (ankle, injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 10), Anthony Mantha (throat, LTIR), Seamus Casey (knee, LTIR), Brett Pesce (illness, status unconfirmed).

Capitals: Rasmus Sandin (knee, LTIR), Vincent Desharnais (abdomen, injured reserve), Patrick Thomas (upper-body, injured non-roster, as of Nov. 12).

Five Things to Know

1. Hellebuyck goes for seven straight.

Hellebuyck is 6-0-0 with a 1.97 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and one shutout since the Oct. 23 trade, already a franchise record for consecutive wins to start a Devils career. Per NHL PR, he is the first goaltender to win his first six games with a new team since Thompson, who won his first seven with Washington in 2024-25. Hellebuyck now has 351 career wins and 46 career shutouts, and he is 9-5-2 with a 2.23 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 16 career games against the Capitals. Thompson is 5-2-3 with a 3.22 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 10 career games against New Jersey, and he is 7-5-0 with a 3.17 GAA and an .888 save percentage this season. He allowed four goals on 28 shots Thursday.

2. The call-ups delivered. Now there’s another one.

The Devils were missing Pesce, Kovacevic and Anthony Mantha on Thursday and still got goals from all three players called up from Utica. Hämeenaho tied it 2-2 in the second period in his first NHL game of the season, playing with Cody Glass again. Kolyachonok, in his Devils debut and his third game in three nights, put New Jersey ahead 3-2 at 6:27 of the third, and Noesen scored on a breakaway with 2:53 left. Per NHL PR, Kolyachonok is the third Devils player in the past 20 years to score the game-winning goal in his franchise debut. Silaev is the newest addition. The 6-foot-7 left-shot defenseman was the 10th overall pick in 2024 and has four assists in 12 games with Utica in his first season in North America.

3. Jack Hughes and Bratt are riding seven-game point streaks.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 20 games and has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) during a seven-game point streak, capped by the empty-net goal Thursday. Jesper Bratt has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his own seven-game streak, which matches Jack Hughes for the longest by a Devil this season, and his assist Thursday moved him past Scott Gomez into third place in franchise history with 362. For Washington, Dubois has goals in three straight games, and Aliaksei Protas has assists in three straight. Tuch leads the Capitals with 11 goals, and Strome leads them with 15 points.

4. Special teams still need watching, especially on the road.

New Jersey’s power play is 12-for-64 (18.8%, 24th in the NHL) and 4-for-29 on the road. Its penalty kill is 65.1%, 31st in the league, and has allowed six goals on 13 times shorthanded away from home. The Devils make up for it by staying out of the box. They have been shorthanded only 43 times, the fewest in the NHL. Washington’s power play is 9-for-46 (19.6%, 22nd), and Leonard has both of its power-play goals against New Jersey this season. The Capitals’ penalty kill is 77.2%, 17th.

5. The Devils have the five-on-five edge, and Ovechkin has had the Devils’ number.

Post Hockey’s five-on-five season data, which is provisional, gives the Devils 43.14 expected goals for and 35.63 against through 20 games, a 54.77% share. Washington is at 37.93 for and 35.06 against through 17 games, a 51.97% share. Actual five-on-five goals are 48-37 for New Jersey and 43-39 for Washington. The Devils average 32.8 shots per game, second in the NHL, and allow 25.0, third, and they have outshot their opponent in 18 of 20 games. Ovechkin, in his farewell season, has one goal and four assists in 17 games and 930 career goals. He has 44 goals and 93 points in 84 career games against New Jersey, and he played 13:25 on the fourth line Thursday.

Head-to-Head

Saturday is the third of four meetings this season, and the series is tied 1-1. Washington won 4-2 at Capital One Arena on Saturday, Oct. 17, before the Devils won 5-2 in Newark on Thursday. Evan Rodrigues had a power-play goal and an assist Thursday and was the game’s first star. Last season, New Jersey went 2-1-1 against the Capitals.

Remaining meeting: Sunday, Jan. 24, 2027, at Prudential Center.

The Bottom Line

The Devils have won six of their last seven, and their confirmed starter hasn’t lost in a New Jersey sweater. The questions are on the blue line, where Pesce’s status decides whether the six who won Thursday stay together and whether Silaev’s debut has to wait. A win would give the Devils the home-and-home and the season-series lead. Check our Devils lines page, injury report, schedule and standings page for updates.

Lineups are projected and subject to change after Saturday’s morning skate and warmups.