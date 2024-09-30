It's time to vote for the Morris/Sussex Athlete of the Week!

Read about the performances that stood out and let us know who you think should be the Athlete of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Nominations were provided by coaches and are presented in alphabetical order. Voting closes at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Karolina Bodyziak

Montville freshman striker

Bodyziak scored the lone goal as Montville girls soccer defeated Roxbury, 1-0, on Sept. 24. She converted a penalty kick against Pope John, a 2-0 road win for the Mustangs.

Alejandro Covarrubias Nino

Hanover Park senior midfielder

Covarrubias Nino scored both goals in the Hornets' 2-0 victory against North Plainfield on Sept. 24. He earned and converted a penalty kick for Hanover Park's lone goal in a 1-1 draw at Pequannock.

Issah Kush

Boonton senior midfielder

Kush had three goals and an assist in Boonton's 6-0 defeat of Morris Catholic on Sept. 23. He added two goals as the Bombers topped Morristown Beard, 3-2 on Saturday.

Catalina Mangone

Mount Olive junior midfielder

Mangone had two goals and an assist as Mount Olive girls soccer went 1-1 last week, defeating Livingston, 1-0, and losing to Sparta, 4-3.

Colleen McGavin

Morris Knolls senior forward

McGavin totaled four goals and four assists as Morris Knolls field hockey went 2-1 last week, defeating Parsippany Hills and Parsippany, and losing 1-0 to Mount Olive.

Kaylie Orlando

Vernon senior setter

Orlando had 52 assists and six digs as Vernon went 3-0 last week, sweeping Whippany Park, Kinnelon and Morris Tech. She had 23 assists against Kinnelon on Sept. 26 to break the Vikings' career record of 851.

Kayla Pentz

Randolph senior midfielder

Pentz had two goals and an assist as Randolph field hockey defeated Hackettstown, 2-1, on Sept. 24. She added two goals, including the overtime game-winner on a stroke, to defeat host Boonton, 4-3, on Sept. 26.

Jaclyn Vena

Newton junior forward

Vena scored a goal in Newton field hockey's 3-0 NJAC-Freedom victory against Vernon on Sept. 24. She had a first-quarter hat trick as the Braves defeated Voorhees, 3-0, on Saturday.

Vote!

Note: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing your browser cache. If you are viewing the poll in the X/Twitter app, try viewing it on the Daily Record or New Jersey Herald app or on DailyRecord.com or NJHerald.com.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Vote for the Morris/Sussex Athlete of the Week