New Jersey Devils Announce 2024-25 Roster

The New Jersey Devils announce their 2024-25 roster, after going to 2-0 in the NHL Global Series against the Buffalo Sabres.

The roster consists of 23 players, with Santeri Hatakka starting on the IR and Luke Hughes, Brett Pesce, Topias Vilen, Adam Beckman and Josh Filmon starting as non-roster players due to injuries.

Forwards:

Nathan Bastian #14

Jesper Bratt #63

Paul Cotter #47

Erik Haula #56

Nico Hischier #13 (C)

Jack Hughes #86 (A)

Curtis Lazar #42

Kurtis MacDermid #23

Timo Meier #28

Dawson Mercer #91

Stefan Noesen #11

Ondrej Palat #18 (A)

Tomas Tatar #90

Defense:

Seamus Casey #24

Brenden Dillon #5

Dougie Hamilton #7

Johnathan Kovacevic #8

Simon Nemec #17

Jonas Siegenthaler #71

Goalies:

Jake Allen #34

Jacob Markstrom #25

The Devils take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, October 10, at 7:00 p.m. at home.

