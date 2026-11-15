Cherry Hill’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, with solid options from big hospital systems and local practices. Here are a few strong picks if you want to stay local and grow your career.

Employer: Virtua Health (Virtua Gastroenterology)

Virtua Health (Virtua Gastroenterology) Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (1945 Route 70 East, Suite D)

(1945 Route 70 East, Suite D) Type: Full-time, weekdays, standard business hours

Salary: Minimum $125,000/year (final pay based on experience)

Outpatient GI role with no nights or weekends, working closely with a specialist team. Includes competitive pay, CME stipend, loan forgiveness options, malpractice coverage, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Jefferson Health (Kennedy University Hospitals, Inc.)

(Kennedy University Hospitals, Inc.) Location: 2201 Chapel Ave West & Cooper Landing Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ

Type: Full-time, night shift

Salary: $45.77–$65.23/hour (based on experience)

Regional resource RN role for experienced Med/Surg/Tele nurses who like variety and system-wide impact. Comes with Jefferson’s broad benefits, tuition assistance, and chances to precept and join quality/safety committees.

Employer: Consensus Health

Location: Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

Type: Full-time, daytime hours (Mon–Fri, early Friday close)

Salary: $19.00–$25.00/hour

Hands-on MA role where you room patients, take vitals, do EKGs/phlebotomy, and help keep the office running smoothly. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with employer contribution, PTO, paid holidays, and company-paid life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.