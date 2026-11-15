Westampton’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, and a few solid roles are open for folks who like hands-on work. If you’re okay with long shifts and staying active, these could be worth a look.

Employer: Quad

Quad Location: Westampton, NJ

Type: Full-time (12-hour day shift, 7 a.m.–7 p.m. )

(12-hour ) Pay: $18.00–$24.00/hour

Mix of warehouse and quality work: packing and shipping customer orders, checking product quality, and working with production teams. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can use basic computers, and don’t mind lifting up to 30 lbs and driving a forklift or pallet jack.

Employer: Edward Don & Company

Edward Don & Company Location: Westampton, NJ

Type: Full-time, Union, Night shift

Pay: $22.69/hour + shift differential, increases every 6 months up to $26.62

Schedule: Sun–Thu, 5:00 p.m.–1:30 a.m. (plus up to 2 hrs/day OT)

Classic warehouse role: picking orders, loading trucks, and moving product with forklifts and pallet jacks. Union pay with regular raises, but you’ll be on your feet, lifting 40–60 lbs and working around fast-moving equipment.

Employer: Quad

Quad Location: Westampton, NJ

Type: Internship / Experienced Operator Role

Pay: $23.00–$30.00/hour

Schedule: 12-hour nights, 7 p.m.–7 a.m., rotating 2-week schedule

Run an HP T250 digital press to produce direct mail and other print work—great if you already have 3+ years in digital or offset printing and know four-color process. Long shifts but strong hourly pay, overtime after 40 hours, and a path to grow your print career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—employers often have similar roles open that aren’t as visible.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.