undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Westampton Township NJ Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings
Westampton’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, and a few solid roles are open for folks who like hands-on work. If you’re okay with long shifts and staying active, these could be worth a look.
Quality Assurance & Parcel Service Rep – Day Shift
- Employer: Quad
- Location: Westampton, NJ
- Type: Full-time (12-hour day shift, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.)
- Pay: $18.00–$24.00/hour
Mix of warehouse and quality work: packing and shipping customer orders, checking product quality, and working with production teams. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can use basic computers, and don’t mind lifting up to 30 lbs and driving a forklift or pallet jack.
Warehouse Associate (Union) – Night Shift
- Employer: Edward Don & Company
- Location: Westampton, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Union, Night shift
- Pay: $22.69/hour + shift differential, increases every 6 months up to $26.62
- Schedule: Sun–Thu, 5:00 p.m.–1:30 a.m. (plus up to 2 hrs/day OT)
Classic warehouse role: picking orders, loading trucks, and moving product with forklifts and pallet jacks. Union pay with regular raises, but you’ll be on your feet, lifting 40–60 lbs and working around fast-moving equipment.
Digital Press Operator – Night Shift
- Employer: Quad
- Location: Westampton, NJ
- Type: Internship / Experienced Operator Role
- Pay: $23.00–$30.00/hour
- Schedule: 12-hour nights, 7 p.m.–7 a.m., rotating 2-week schedule
Run an HP T250 digital press to produce direct mail and other print work—great if you already have 3+ years in digital or offset printing and know four-color process. Long shifts but strong hourly pay, overtime after 40 hours, and a path to grow your print career.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—employers often have similar roles open that aren’t as visible.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.