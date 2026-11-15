Brick Township has some solid front-line roles right now, from big-box retail to auto service and tech sales. Good mix of part-time and full-time if you like working with people.

Employer: TJX Companies (Marshalls)

TJX Companies (Marshalls) Location: 650 Route 70, Brick, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.92 – $17.42 per hour

Lead the front of the store, support cashiers, and keep customers happy while promoting loyalty programs. Good fit if you have 1 year retail + 6 months leadership and want strong retail perks like employee discount and access to a wide benefits package.

Employer: Mavis Tires & Brakes at Discount Prices

Location: Brick Township, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay (plus weekly incentives; exact rate not listed)

Help run a busy tire and auto service shop—either as an Assistant Manager or Service Manager—overseeing workflow, customer service, and sales. Great if you have about 1 year in auto parts/repairs or tire sales and want benefits, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: 2020 Companies

Location: Best Buy #475, Brick, NJ 08723

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 per hour, paid weekly

Talk tech, demo Chromebooks, and train store staff while keeping displays sharp and customers excited. Ideal if you have 2+ years retail/sales, like gadgets, and want health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and phone reimbursement.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.