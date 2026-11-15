Cherry Hill’s legal scene is busy right now, especially in personal injury work. If you’ve got PI experience, there are a couple of strong options to check out this week.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a Mid-Atlantic litigation firm)

CyberCoders (for a Mid-Atlantic litigation firm) Location: Cherry Hill, NJ / Center City Philadelphia (hybrid)

Salary: $110,000–$180,000 base + bonuses

Type: Full-time

Handle your own personal injury caseload from intake through trial, with real courtroom time in state and federal courts. This role offers a flexible hybrid schedule (3 days in office), comprehensive benefits, and the chance to work on sophisticated civil matters while growing alongside seasoned litigators.

Employer: Hark & Hark

Hark & Hark Location: Cherry Hill, NJ (in person)

Salary: $25–$35 per hour

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Support PI attorneys by organizing medical records, drafting pre-litigation pleadings, and managing client communication. This role is ideal if you have 4–6 years of PI paralegal experience, know litigation procedures, and want steady hours with 401(k), 401(k) match, and health insurance.

If one of these fits your background, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of resumes they see.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.