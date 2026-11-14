Healthcare hiring around Mount Olive, NJ is steady right now, with options from hands-on therapy to higher-acuity nursing. Here are several roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Apple ABA

Apple ABA Location: Mount Olive, NJ (in-home, in-school, or in-clinic across New Jersey)

(in-home, in-school, or in-clinic across New Jersey) Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed (includes $250 sign-on bonus and bonus opportunities)

Work 1:1 with kids using ABA therapy in a supportive team that offers flexible schedules, career growth, and ongoing training. Good fit if you enjoy helping children and are ready to get or already have your RBT certification.

Employer: Health Marketing

Health Marketing Location: Budd Lake, NJ (near Mount Olive)

(near Mount Olive) Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Provide high-acuity stepdown care, including complex assessments, telemetry monitoring, and IV meds, while working closely with an interdisciplinary team. Ideal for RNs with stepdown or acute care experience who like fast-paced, clinically challenging work.

Employer: Kessler Rehabilitation Center

Location: Flanders, NJ (293 US Highway 206)

(293 US Highway 206) Type: FULL-TIME (40 hours/week)

FULL-TIME (40 hours/week) Salary: $86,000–$110,000/year + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus

Outpatient ortho role with strong mentorship, a big CEU program, student debt benefit, annual bonus plan, and room to grow into specialties like sports, neuro, pelvic, and more. Open to new grads with a NJ PT license as well as experienced PTs.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.