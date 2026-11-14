Evesham’s legal and insurance scene is busy right now, especially around claims and in‑house counsel support. If you’ve got litigation, claims, or legal ops experience, there are some strong hybrid and remote options nearby.

Employer: Selective Insurance

Selective Insurance Location: Marlton, NJ (also hiring in Wayne & Canonsburg, PA)

(also hiring in Wayne & Canonsburg, PA) Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $92,000 – $119,000/year

Lead the daily operations of a staff counsel law office, supervising legal assistants and paralegals, managing budgets, and keeping everything compliant with court rules. Great fit if you have 10+ years as a legal secretary or paralegal, strong court rules knowledge, and want leadership plus solid benefits and PTO.

Employer: Sedgwick

Sedgwick Location: Marlton, NJ (Hybrid/Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000/year (range for listed jurisdiction)

Handle General Liability and Auto BI claims (both litigated and non‑litigated) for a dedicated client, with a focus on NY labor law and GL experience. Good for seasoned examiners (about 5+ years claims experience) who want flexibility, national exposure, and a strong benefits package.

Employer: Sedgwick

Sedgwick Location: Marlton, NJ (Hybrid if within 25 miles, otherwise remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $95,000/year (range for listed jurisdiction)

Investigate and resolve General Liability BI and Auto BI claims with a clear focus on litigated files and nationwide jurisdiction. Ideal if you have 4+ years of claims management, strong negotiation skills, and want hybrid or fully remote work with day‑one 401(k) and broad benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—employers here are open to strong, transferable experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.