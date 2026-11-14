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🛒 Deptford, NJ Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Deptford’s retail scene is busy right now, with new stores opening and big brands hiring. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Cashier PT – Deptford Mall NEW STORE
- Employer: AKIRA
- Location: Deptford Mall, Deptford, NJ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help launch a brand-new fashion store at the mall. This role is all about fast, friendly checkout, keeping fitting rooms and the floor tidy, and backing up the sales team so shoppers leave happy.
Cashier FT – Deptford Mall NEW STORE
- Employer: AKIRA
- Location: Deptford Mall, Deptford, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Full-time version of the cashier role above, with added access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and employee discount. Good fit if you want steady hours in a fast-paced, fashion-forward store.
Store Manager
- Employer: David’s Bridal
- Location: Deptford, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (state-specific base pay range noted in posting)
Lead a high-volume bridal store where customer service is everything. You’ll coach a sales team, manage payroll and inventory, and enjoy a full benefits package, paid time off, birthday off, and store discounts.
Assistant Club Manager
- Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Location: Township of Deptford, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $63,750 – $79,750 (estimated range)
Step into a leadership role at a busy wholesale club, helping run merchandising, perishables, or member experience. Comes with weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and free BJ’s memberships.
If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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