Deptford’s retail scene is busy right now, with new stores opening and big brands hiring. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: AKIRA

AKIRA Location: Deptford Mall, Deptford, NJ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help launch a brand-new fashion store at the mall. This role is all about fast, friendly checkout, keeping fitting rooms and the floor tidy, and backing up the sales team so shoppers leave happy.

Employer: AKIRA

AKIRA Location: Deptford Mall, Deptford, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time version of the cashier role above, with added access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and employee discount. Good fit if you want steady hours in a fast-paced, fashion-forward store.

Employer: David’s Bridal

Location: Deptford, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (state-specific base pay range noted in posting)

Lead a high-volume bridal store where customer service is everything. You’ll coach a sales team, manage payroll and inventory, and enjoy a full benefits package, paid time off, birthday off, and store discounts.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Township of Deptford, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,750 – $79,750 (estimated range)

Step into a leadership role at a busy wholesale club, helping run merchandising, perishables, or member experience. Comes with weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and free BJ’s memberships.

If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.