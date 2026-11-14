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📢 Hospice home needed for senior dog Lilli in Manahawkin
📢 Senior hospice home needed for Lilli the dog
Lilli is a 9–10 year old spayed female Husky mix, white and tan, who urgently needs a loving hospice home.
She recently saw the vet for several lumps. The largest lump on her side is a harmless fatty growth, but the ones on her ear and near her tail are suspected to be cancerous. She doesn’t seem to be in pain, but is a bit underweight and is being helped to gain weight.
Lilli:
- Has lived with dogs, cats, and children (best with kids 12+)
- Loves walks and chasing tennis balls
- Needs a quiet, peaceful home and a soft place to rest
She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on age-appropriate vaccines.
You can meet and adopt Lilli at the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility, 360 Haywood Rd, Manahawkin.
For more info, call 609-978-0127.
More Info: Ocean County Health Department | Lilli - Ocean Cou...
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