📢 Senior hospice home needed for Lilli the dog

Lilli is a 9–10 year old spayed female Husky mix, white and tan, who urgently needs a loving hospice home.

She recently saw the vet for several lumps. The largest lump on her side is a harmless fatty growth, but the ones on her ear and near her tail are suspected to be cancerous. She doesn’t seem to be in pain, but is a bit underweight and is being helped to gain weight.

Lilli:

Has lived with dogs, cats, and children (best with kids 12+ )

(best with kids ) Loves walks and chasing tennis balls

and Needs a quiet, peaceful home and a soft place to rest

She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on age-appropriate vaccines.

You can meet and adopt Lilli at the Southern Ocean County Animal Facility, 360 Haywood Rd, Manahawkin.

For more info, call 609-978-0127.